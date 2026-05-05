The stock market is on absolute FIRE! If you really want to capitalize on this action…

Wake up early.

I can hear it already…

“But Tim, I’m not a morning person…”

You might want to reconsider until this hot market cools down…

Because most of the best plays right now start as premarket runners.

Over the last month, there have been SEVERAL chances where you had the potential to make up to 4X, 5X, even 7X your money.

I’m not suggesting you stay in any of these stocks long enough to do that.

When it’s like this, I only take a small part of the move…

Premarket Runners Turn Into Short Squeezes

Check out these premarket runners…

Source: StocksToTrade

Big Premarket Runners: $MYSE

Source: StocksToTrade

Big Premarket Runners: $WNW.

Source: StocksToTrade

Big Premarket Runners: $WSHP.

Source: StocksToTrade

Big Premarket Runners: $CTNT.

It’s important to understand that right now, there are several premarket spikers (every day).

They don’t all turn into the day’s biggest winner.

But at least one of the stocks I’ve called in premarket recently has turned into one of the biggest runners.

But I also take into account the top percent gainers and breaking news. (More on that tomorrow.)

Between these setups, I’m set for premarket trading.

You could identify big premarket spikers, too (but you have to get up EARLY).

Some of those stocks turned into a massive short squeeze.

Like the big move came from WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP).

To be totally transparent…

Even though I tweeted about it at 4:32 a.m, I didn’t trade WSHP.

I didn’t think it was “the one” until THIS happened…

Source: StocksToTrade

WSHP 4/16/26 premarket runner, short squeeze, HOT market.

WSHP opened premarket trading at $10 per share. I alerted it in the $15s (I was already late).

Less than four hours later, shorts got squeezed all the way to the $40s. Crazy.

Wake Up Early!

To all of you who wished me a Happy Birthday, thank you!

One of the sweetest birthday wishes came from the kids at my first school in Bali.

Isn’t that cute?

I’m SO proud of the 30 schools and 33,000 kids we’ve helped in the 8 years since we opened the first one.

Get inspired by those kids. Most of them would not even learn to read if we didn’t build schools.

And some of them can’t get to school without walking for miles (we’ve helped out with buses where possible).

Do you know what those kids do every day so they can learn to read?

They wake up early!

There is SO much opportunity in this market.

If a kid in Bali can wake up early to walk miles to school…

You can get up early and get a feel for the price action.

Even if you miss a great trade, you’ll learn from watching.

So, dedicate yourself to getting out of bed, checking the setups, and being prepared.

Who knows how long this market will last.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily