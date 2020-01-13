 be_ixf;ym_202001 d_13; ct_50

Select Page

U.S.-China Trade Deal Opens the Floodgates for Investors

Brian Christopher

Posted by | Jan 13, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 40 second read

U.S.-China Trade Deal Opens the Floodgates for Investors

The U.S. and China plan to sign a phase 1 trade deal on Wednesday.

Once the deal is signed, it will remove a big chunk of uncertainty for the global markets. That opens the floodgates for a lot more investors to come off of the sidelines.

In today’s edition of Market Insights, Jeff Yastine and I discuss why a trade deal is just what the market needs right now.

 

The trade deal gives the “all clear” to investors.

As the U.S.-China trade war played out, investments have been held up around the globe.

There’s $3.6 trillion sitting in money market funds right now, and that number has been steadily rising.

Jeff said that money “provides fuel for the markets to move higher.”

The phase 1 trade deal will give companies the certainty they need to make important investments and prepare their global supply chains.

And remember: Wall Street loves certainty.

 

Investors will begin to dump their shares of Apple soon.

Apple is now nearly a $1.4 trillion company. But while its stock keeps going up and up, there are better investment opportunities out there today.

Jeff recommends one such stock that you need to have in your portfolio today. He said: “I think that’s a great place to put some money.”

 

Many of the big banks are set to report earnings this week.

The successes (or struggles) of major financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase are a good indication of where the economy’s headed.

Jeff said: “You can’t have a sustainable rally unless financials are participating (or at least aren’t going in the opposite direction).”

 

Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

P.S. Is there a topic you’d like us to cover in a future edition of Market Insights? Let us know by emailing us at smartprofits@banyanhill.com. And tell us how you’re enjoying our new Monday Market Insights! We always appreciate your feedback.

Recommended For You

The $5K Challenge: Answers to Your Questions

If you’re looking for an outside-the-box way to earn 20%, you may want to follow the smart money and look into this trade today.

You Wouldn’t Dare Invest Here, Would You?

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This