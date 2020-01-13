As a reminder, you’re receiving Bauman Daily as a FREE benefit to your subscription. Throughout the week, Ted Bauman and his team of analysts will speak their minds to help you make and keep your money. We hope you enjoy this free benefit!

Wall Street opened today near record highs.

By 2020, Apple will be a $2 trillion company.

Tesla is worth more than GM and Ford … combined.

It’s all a bit dizzying. That’s why in the first Your Money Matters video, Clint Lee and I answer the question: “How high is too high?”

Bottom line: Following the trend isn’t always the smartest thing to do. Look beyond the buzz. And today, we help you do just that.

A Tale of Two Stocks

Today’s market update reveals:

Why investors are flocking to “story stocks.” It can be dangerous, to say the least. But if you want to invest in them, there is a right way to do it.

If Apple and Tesla are both expensive stocks, how come one of them is still a bargain?

What 5G could mean for these stocks.

To watch this newest video, click here or click the image below.

