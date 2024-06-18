Parking lots are scary…

Especially at Costco.

I don’t know about where you live, but when I go to the Costcos in Florida, cars are constantly jockeying for a position to get a parking spot.

It’s equivalent to bumper cars at the state fair, with pedestrians, bikes and baby carriages thrown into the mix.

Hands down, it’s probably one of the busiest places on the weekends and holidays. Everyone is filling their tanks for family road trips, getting last-minute items or stocking up for social gatherings.

But a new retail trend in urban areas is making the grocery shopping experience even more convenient than a traditional convenience store.

This trend is the rise of “micro markets.”

They take the self-checkout lane to a whole new level…

Micro markets are unstaffed, self-service retail spaces that provide food and drink options and even household necessities in unexpected locations.

You’ve probably seen them in hospitals, hotels and even airport lobbies.

Now they’re appearing in apartment complexes, making life easy for people with work-from-home or hybrid work schedules.

Maybe that last drop of laundry detergent just ran out, or you have a late-night craving for ice cream.

Instead of spending gas and extra time going to the store, you can just walk down to your apartment lobby and get whatever you need.

According to RealPage Market Analytics, a massive 440,000 apartment units were completed throughout 2023. 2024 is scheduled to eclipse that record with 670,000.

That’s a lot of opportunity for micro markets…

And fewer trips to busy supermarkets.

In today’s video, we’re spotlighting a publicly traded company (name + ticker included!) that’s helping the retail market do more with less — by feeding the micro market trend.

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: What does the new Federal Reserve dot plot show for future moves on interest rates? [1:39]

What does the new Federal Reserve dot plot show for future moves on interest rates? [1:39] Tech Trends: “Micro markets” are on the rise in apartment complexes. This publicly traded software and payments company (name + ticker dropped!) is feeding the self-checkout trend for retailers. [6:12]

“Micro markets” are on the rise in apartment complexes. This publicly traded software and payments company (name + ticker dropped!) is feeding the self-checkout trend for retailers. [6:12] Crypto Corner: We’re still waiting on the Ethereum ETF (exchange-traded fund) approval from the SEC. In the meantime, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea just launched her own crypto token, fueling the trend of celebrities and meme coins. [10:55]

Until next time,

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes