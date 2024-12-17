We all know politicians have a knack for making profitable investments.

Just look at Nancy Pelosi’s uncanny ability to buy tech stocks right before major legislation passes. Or how members of Congress somehow outperform the market by an average of 20% each year.

These days, their trades are so closely watched that social media accounts tracking their moves have millions of followers.

Source: X

But here’s something nobody saw coming: President-elect Trump’s crypto wallet is available for all to see.

You might be wondering why this is public information. Well, that’s the funny thing about crypto — it’s pseudonymous, not anonymous. That means you can look up wallets and transactions on the blockchain — you just can’t move the coins unless you own the wallet.

While we wrote about avoiding World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto project Trump was promoting, you can track the project’s wallet and all the coins they’ve added since launch.

Following what Trump’s crypto people are buying might give an indication for what the future holds for crypto.

According to blockchain intelligence platform Arkham, World Liberty Financial’s treasury now holds over $50 million in strategic crypto assets, including:

$35 million in Ethereum (ETH).

$10 million in bitcoin (BTC) derivatives.

$1 million in Chainlink (LINK).

$1 million in Aave (AAVE).

But they’re not stopping there. Just yesterday, WLFI acquired another 134,216 ONDO Finance (ONDO) tokens worth $250,000. This latest move sent ONDO’s price soaring 14.63% in just 24 hours.

This makes me wonder whether Trump’s people are reading my research!

Readers should be familiar with all those tokens, as they are sitting on sizable gains in all of them throughout our model portfolios.

In Strategic Fortunes we are up 910% in ETH, 93.5% in LINK and 275% in BTC.

In Next Wave Crypto Fortunes, we are sitting on gains of 2,093% in AAVE and 320% in ONDO.

Congratulations for getting ahead of the politicians (for once)!

Here’s a snapshot of that wallet:

Source: Arkham

From Crypto Skeptic to DeFi Revolutionary

Remember when Trump called bitcoin a “scam” back in 2021? Now he’s not just embracing crypto — he’s helping to build an America-based DeFi ecosystem.

While the project was off to a slow start, it’s now brought in a few serious crypto players. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, became the project’s largest holder and advisor after acquiring 2 billion tokens through the TRON DAO.

According to WLFI’s “goldpaper” (yes, they actually called it that), the project initially planned to sell 63% of tokens to the public. They’ve since reduced that to 35%, making the existing tokens potentially more valuable.

But here’s what really caught my attention: The specific tokens they’re acquiring tell a bigger story.

Each purchase follows a clear strategy. The massive Ethereum position provides the foundation.

The Chainlink investment handles real-world data connections.

Aave brings lending capabilities.

And ONDO allows for the tokenization of financial assets — bridging traditional finance to decentralized finance.

But let’s talk risks because they’re significant:

The project still hasn’t publicly launched, and details about its actual services remain vague. The reduced public token allocation raises questions about centralization.

That’s why I don’t recommend buying World Liberty Financial tokens.

But I do have plenty of ideas as to what you should buy, you can watch my special video presentation here!

One thing’s certain: This isn’t your congressman’s typical stock trade.

It’s potentially the beginning of a new era in American finance.

Regards,

Ian King

Chief Strategist, Strategic Fortunes