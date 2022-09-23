 be_ixf;ym_202209 d_23; ct_50

The Worst Stock in the S&P 500

Michael Carr

Sep 23, 2022

After Amber and I released our first video last week, we didn’t know what to expect in response.I’m happy to report that we wound up getting exactly what we hoped for…A lot of feedback on how we can make even better videos, and questions for us to answer.I want to thank you for both. And let you know that this week’s video features a great deal of the latter.We answered your top questions, which took us on a deep dive into which stocks fall the most. That led us to uncovering one in the S&P 500 that falls 70% of the time, making it arguably the worst stock to hold in the entire index.If you’re holding this stock through this bear market, I hope you have supreme patience. Because it likely isn’t coming back anytime soon.Check out the newest edition of This Week in Options, and leave a comment with what you’d like us to cover next week…

Regards,Michael Carr signatureMichael Carr, CMT, CFTeEditor, True Options Masters

