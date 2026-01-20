Last week was insane.

We saw multiple stocks spike +100%.

Actually, the 100% spikes were on the low end. We saw two stocks spike over 800% last week … each in less than 24 hours.

And this week I’m ready for more.

The 2026 volatility keeps building. This is by far the strongest strategy of the year, and it’s only January. There’s still time to get on board.

Forget chasing blue chips or guessing the Fed’s next move. These cheap stocks — the ones most traders ignore — can explode to incredible levels under a set of unique circumstances.

And as they spike, the price action follows the same few patterns over and over again. From one spike to the next.

This week, the market’s giving us another shot at face-melting gains.

Every morning, new tickers will show up on our scanners.

• New press releases. • New sympathy plays. • New chances to flip your small account.

Don’t sit this week out!

Long Live Volatility

Volatility is the lifeblood of this strategy. Without it, the market lazily slugs along.

When volatility surges, prices move faster. We can see the volume spike on the chart. And my trade patterns tend to work better because emotions are at an all-time high.

Traders who understand these patterns have the opportunity to lock in sizable gains within minutes.

That limits our exposure to the overall market. We don’t need to catch the entire move. It’s easier to catch 10% – 20% when the stock runs 800% intraday.

Comparatively, a move on a blue-chip stock during a slow market might take months.

That’s why volatility matters so much.

The potential to compound those smaller, disciplined wins grows exponentially. And that’s how traders flip small accounts.

Look at all the runners we saw last week. There were incredible opportunities at every turn:

• High Roller Technologies Inc. ($ROLR) spiked 850%. • Springview Holdings Ltd. ($SPHL) spiked 1,000%. • Callan JMB Inc. ($CJMB) spiked 400%. • AuthID Inc Com ($AUID) spiked 150%. • Bonk Inc. ($BNKK) spiked 110%. • Moolec Science SA ($MLEC) spiked 260%. • Venus Concept Inc. ($VERO) spiked 800%. • Jeffs’ Brands Ltd ($JFBR) spiked 250%.

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results. But right now, the market is delivering top-tier volatility.

If you’re serious about growing your account in 2026, don’t fear the chaos. Embrace it. Volatility is an opportunity.

The Next Stock Spike

The formula is simple.

• Cheap stocks. • With a low float. • That announce news.

But if it was that easy, we’d all be millionaires.

These spikes don’t last forever. Hold and hope is not a strategy. Traders need to learn proper risk management to navigate this market safely.

When a stock spikes 500% – 800% in a single session, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement. But that’s exactly when discipline matters most. Volatility can build your account — or destroy it — depending on how you manage your exits.

The traders who last are the ones who cut losses quickly, lock in singles, and repeat the process.

Consistency over greed. That’s how you win in this game.

This week, focus on building pattern recognition on the strongest runners. And in your downtime, study the biggest spikes from last week that I listed above.

Break down the charts, the breakouts, the consolidations, the fakeouts.

The same patterns will show up again — just on different tickers with new catalysts.

Maybe it’s another AI company. Maybe it’s a small robotics play riding the White House’s new automation push. Maybe it’s a forgotten biotech stock that announces breakthrough trial data.

It doesn’t matter. What matters is that you’re watching, planning, and executing when volatility hits.

Only trade the best setups. Take the meat of the move.

And remember: Volatility is your friend if you respect it.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily