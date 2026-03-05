Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.), just fired 40% of his workforce.

That’s 4,000 employees. Gone.

And you’re running out of time to avoid the same fate…

His explanation? “Our business is strong.”

Why cut 4,000 people if the business is thriving?

It’s simple … AI does their jobs now.

The layoffs aren’t coming because companies are struggling. They’re coming because companies are thriving without you.

Dorsey went further, “Within the next year, I believe the majority of companies will reach the same conclusion and make similar structural changes. I’d rather get there honestly and on our own terms than be forced into it reactively.”

And then there’s the Citrini Research report that’s filling inboxes across the internet right now…

• White-collar workers flood into gig economy jobs. • Private credit markets collapse. • Mortgages default. • A movement called Occupy Silicon Valley sets up camp outside Anthropic’s offices. • The S&P drops 57%.

All by June 2028.

Is that prediction accurate? Who knows…

Here’s what I do know:

I’ve traded through every war over the last 25 years. I’ve traded through the dot-com crash and rally, the housing market crash and rally, the COVID crash and rally…

I’ve seen every bubble, every boom, every bust, every moment people realized the world changed while they were busy living in the old one.

This moment feels different.

The AI shift is real. Companies are replacing workers with software.

You can still outrun the AI shift. But you’re almost out of time…

Fight Fire With Fire

The Citrini scenario ends with ghost GDP.

An economy that looks healthy on paper while millions of Americans scrape by on universal basic income in 10×10 apartments, priced out of the life they thought they’d built.

I, for one, refuse to settle for a dog kennel apartment in a UBI economy.

Here’s my solution:

My students and I are already using AI to find valuable trades at lightning speed.

We’re not fighting the wave. We’re riding it.

But the window to learn this process is closing. You might not get a chance to play catch-up…

Don’t wait for AI to come knocking at your place of work. Make this change NOW.

Dorsey said most companies are “late.” He meant it as a warning to CEOs.

I’m passing it along to you. Because the same math applies.

The traders, entrepreneurs, and investors who learn to leverage AI right now, before the structural shifts Dorsey described, are the ones who come out the other side with some freedom to spare.

The ones who wait will have to compete for gig work with four thousand ex-Block employees and everyone who comes after them.

This isn’t about becoming a tech genius.

My top student, Jack Kellogg, started as a valet. He didn’t wait for the perfect moment or the perfect skillset. He studied obsessively and grew faster than the people around him.

After starting with $7,500, from 2017 to 2026, he’s profited $24.5 million.

Discipline is still the play. Only now, the tools have changed.

You have months, maybe a couple of years if you’re lucky. Use them.

AI Trade Setups

On February 24, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) announced an FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its therapy, nomlabofusp.

The stock spiked 42% that morning and then consolidated into the afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m. ET, before the market closed, my AI trading tool alerted an entry on LRMR.

Look what happened next:

Source: StocksToTrade

LRMR chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

The stock spiked 71% higher after the alert, for a total move of 128%.

Past performance does not indicate future results. But, that’s on the small end of spikes we’re seeing right now…

The week before, my AI bot alerted a trade on a 355% runner: Moolec Science SA (MLEC).

The barrier to entry in the market has never been lower. When Jack started in 2017, you had to look for your own stocks, draw your own levels, calculate your own risk…

Now AI does the heavy lifting.

All we have to do? Use it.

