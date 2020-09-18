 be_ixf;ym_202009 d_18; ct_50

The Fed’s “Emperor Has No Clothes” Moment

Ian King

There’s a popular saying among investors: “Don’t fight the Fed.”

That means when the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates low in order to boost the economy, it’s time to be bullish and make aggressive investments.

But on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had an “emperor has no clothes” moment that you should be concerned about.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Michael Carr and I discuss how the Fed’s role has changed in today’s economy.

Regards,

Ian King

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

