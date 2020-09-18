Brace Yourself: 2020 Election Investment Scenarios Explained

On Wednesday, the Fed promised to keep interest rates near zero for years and stocks … dropped?

Yep. The market knows the Fed has done all it can — or will — do. Now, the future depends on something nobody can depend on: the paralyzed federal government in Washington.

In today’s video, I explain how you can prepare for a rocky election season for stocks … and what each possible election scenario means for your portfolio.

T Minus 46 Days…

I can’t predict who wins in November. But one thing that’s all but guaranteed … you can expect to see more fireworks such as the recent correction in the coming weeks. As expectations of who will win the White House and the Senate fluctuate, so will the market.

But once the dust settles, the outcome will have clear implications for stocks. Find out what those are in today’s video.

You’ll also discover:

There’s one move investors can make ahead of the election … no matter who wins. (9:40-15:24)

This is what the Fed won’t tell you about why it refused to make further asset purchases to help the economy. (4:40-6:14)

The percentage of your stock gains this year that were a direct result of emergency Fed stimulus will shock you. (3:32-4:40)

And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, and if you’re not already a member, please consider subscribing to the Alpha Stock Alert. The portfolio is up strongly this year!

Of course, you can also subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind Regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter