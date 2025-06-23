Over the weekend, the U.S. launched airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, dealing massive damage to the country’s weapons infrastructure.

The strikes came after several days of escalating attacks between Israel and Iran, with missiles and explosives exchanged across multiple fronts.

But physical spaces aren’t the only places this war is being waged.

Last Monday, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, lost more than $100 million in a coordinated cyberattack that crippled trading and triggered a nationwide internet clampdown.

The hackers were reportedly affiliated with a group called “Predatory Sparrow.” They accused Nobitex of helping the country build nuclear weapons by skirting international sanctions and moving assets through crypto.

In other words, these hackers went after Iran’s digital infrastructure.

All evidence points to it being a politically motivated strike tied directly to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

It also represents a new battlefront in today’s rapidly evolving military era.

And even though cyberattacks aren’t as visibly destructive as the bombings we’ve seen over the past week, they can still cause significant damage.

That’s certainly what happened in Iran.

Users were locked out of their funds. Transaction records were wiped. And the Iranian government was left scrambling to contain the damage.

This attack also exposed something bigger about crypto that I’ve been thinking about a lot lately.

These days, crypto is more than just an asset class…

It has become a tool of national power that governments are racing to control.

Crypto as Infrastructure

Most countries are still trying to figure out how to best regulate crypto. And as we learned from last week’s attack, some countries are also figuring out how to weaponize it.

Here in the U.S., lawmakers are finally starting to draw up some important guardrails.

Last week, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, a landmark bill that establishes clear federal guidelines for stablecoins.

It requires one-to-one reserve backing, mandatory audits and compliance with anti-money-laundering laws.

Simply put, for every stablecoin that represents a US dollar, there needs to be one held at a bank.

As I mentioned the day after the bill passed, this effectively gives a green light to bank-issued or institutionally managed stablecoins.

In other words, it’s an effort to bring the crypto dollar under the same roof as our traditional banking system.

This is the most serious bipartisan crypto legislation we’ve seen to date.

And while it doesn’t solve every regulatory gray area, it establishes a framework for stable, tokenized dollars that can function at scale.

It’s a great start.

And considering the Biden administration’s harsh crackdown on crypto, it represents a radical change in how Washington views it.

But the push to treat crypto as infrastructure is gaining traction well beyond Capitol Hill.

At least 16 states have introduced legislation to establish state-level bitcoin reserves, which would allow their treasuries to hold bitcoin alongside traditional reserves.

While no state has made a large allocation yet, it’s clear that policymakers are starting to view bitcoin as a strategic hedge, especially against the risk of federal monetary mismanagement.

At the same time, crypto is becoming more entangled with our national politics.

The Trump Media team is reportedly backing a new stablecoin and preparing a crypto ETF tied to the president’s media properties.

Whatever your view on these projects, they show how far crypto has come from a fringe asset class to front and center in the national conversation.

Crypto is here to stay.

Which brings us back to Nobitex, the Iranian exchange that was hacked last week.

That platform had become a key part of Iran’s shadow economy. It was a way for everyday Iranians to bypass international sanctions and move assets outside the collapsing rial, their dollar equivalent.

It was also likely used by government-linked entities to acquire foreign goods and possibly fund illicit programs.

That’s exactly why it was targeted.

The Nobitex hack reveals what can happen when critical infrastructure is built on centralized platforms with poor security.

It’s a risk that isn’t unique to Iran.

In fact, it applies just as much to emerging U.S. projects.

Here’s My Take

The passage of the GENIUS Act is a step in the right direction. It brings much-needed clarity to stablecoins and shows that lawmakers are finally taking digital assets seriously.

But we need to go further.

If we want to control the rails of the coming financial era, then we have to start viewing crypto as part of our national infrastructure.

The U.S. has an opportunity to lead in this space.

But only if we treat the digital realm like a new layer of national power. One that needs to be protected, regulated and defended when necessary.

Otherwise, we could end up on the wrong side of a technology we helped build.

And that would be a loss with consequences far beyond crypto.

