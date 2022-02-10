Is Tesla’s Cybertruck Ugly? Here’s What You Said

Where’s Tesla’s Cybertruck?

CEO Elon Musk has been teasing the electric pickup truck since 2019.

It was one of the most-anticipated electric vehicles (EVs) of 2022.

But now Musk says the Cybertruck will “hopefully” launch by the end of 2023.

I know my colleague Steve Fernandez already canceled his preorder. And I’m sure many others have as well.

That may be one reason why Tesla’s stock is down 25% from its November high.

And now, one entrepreneur wants to sell a $22,900 add-on that turns the Cybertruck into a boat.

Personally, I think the Cybertruck boat looks ridiculous.

And based on the feedback we got recently, some Winning Investor Daily readers aren’t fans of the Cybertruck in general.

Here’s what they had to say about it…

Your Thoughts on the Cybertruck

Phil G. says the Tesla Cybertruck is “way too angular for my tastes. But then I doubt I will ever be able to afford it anyway.”

— Thanks for your response, Phil! The Cybertruck’s base model will cost $39,900, although the more expensive options will cost as much as $69,900.

Robert D. believes it’s “not a truck.”

— That might be a controversial take, Robert. But you’re right that Tesla’s competitors, such as Ford and Rivian, have more conventional EV trucks.

Lynda H. writes: “Elon couldn’t have designed an uglier truck. Just sayin’.”

— Many people agree with you, Lynda. The Cybertruck has received a lot of criticism since it was unveiled back in 2019.

On the other hand, some Winning Investor Daily readers are fans of the Cybertruck.

Hugh T. says: “I indeed love the futuristic look of the Cybertruck. And in general, I love all Tesla cars.”

— Thanks for letting us know, Hugh. Tesla is certainly a popular brand. That’s a big reason why the company is valued at nearly $1 trillion, even after its recent drop.

“Vieillard à Barbe Grise” writes: “It slips through the wind, reduces drag and thereby increases efficiency. It’s about the future. It’s about efficiency. And that, to me, is a form of beauty. It’s a truck, not a Jaguar sports car.”

— Those are great points. You’re correct — looks aren’t everything.

Thank you to everyone who wrote in to share their thoughts.

If you have anything you’d like to say about Tesla’s Cybertruck or other EVs, you can email us at WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

