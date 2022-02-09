Invest in Cryptos With the Swipe of a Card

I got my first credit card in college.

It was a Visa card that aimed to help college students build credit.

It transitions into a card with better perks and limits once you graduate.

I still have it, and it has served me well over the years.

The only thing it lacks is good rewards.

Every few months, I collect enough rewards points to redeem $25 to an account of my choosing.

I have an Amex as well, and it makes the Visa look quaint in this regard.

I can do a lot more with the Amex rewards.

It has perks and discounts for fuel, restaurants, travel and even gym memberships.

But there’s a new type of card with even more options.

And it lets you redeem your rewards points for crypto.

Credit or Debit? Crypto Has Rewards for Both

Over the past few years credit card companies have been building partnerships with crypto platforms.

And together they’ve been working on crypto-linked cards.

These are either credit cards or prepaid cards with crypto balances.

The thing they have in common is that they reward you in crypto for your purchases.

Take the Gemini Mastercard, for example. Its rewards sound the same as any credit card:

3% back on dining.

2% back on groceries.

1% back on all other purchases.

The difference is that the rewards can be paid out in one of the 50-plus cryptos Gemini supports.

These rewards will accumulate in a digital wallet that Gemini provides you with.

From here you can hold them as investments or actively trade them.

And prepaid cards like the Crypto.com Visa card provide you with staking rewards.

Depending on the card tier you have, you can deposit a minimum amount and hold it for six months to earn 1% to 8% in rewards.

These rewards come in the form of CRO tokens, the native token for Crypto.com.

Crypto-Linked Cards Are Gaining Popularity

This isn’t some niche trend. Interest in these types of cards is growing.

Visa is leading the pack with partnerships with more than 65 crypto platforms.

In its earnings call Visa announced that its crypto-linked card usage hit $2.5 billion in volume in Q1 of 2022.

To put that in perspective, that’s 70% of Visa’s crypto volume for the entirety of 2021.

And that growth comes despite the recent downtrend in the markets.

With the recent launch of Mastercard’s global Crypto Card Program, we can expect to see crypto cards become even more popular.

We here at Winning Investor Daily will keep you informed on this trend as it evolves.

In the meantime, you can check out Ian King’s Next Wave Crypto Fortunes service for the latest trends in crypto.

Regards,

Andrew Prince

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Tritium DCFC Ltd. (Nasdaq: DCFC) designs, manufactures and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles. It is up 70%, continuing on its momentum from Tuesday when the company announced plans to expand U.S. operations with a new manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

US Ecology Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOL) provides environmental services such as waste management solutions to commercial and government entities. The stock is up 68% on the news that its being acquired by nonhazardous waste management company Republic Services for $2.2 billion.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) operates a cloud-based digital platform that allows medical professionals to collaborate. The stock rose 26% after the company reported strong Q3 results and announced that it has acquired Amion, an on-call physician scheduling platform.

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. (NYSE: DDL) operates an e-commerce company in China. It is up 19% today as part of broader bounce in Chinese stocks after China’s state-backed funds bought stocks to support and calm the markets as part of its efforts toward monetary policy easing.

Absolute Software Corp. (Nasdaq: ABST) develops cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platforms for the management and security of devices, applications and data. It is up 18% after it beat estimates for Q2 thanks to increased demand for its resilient endpoint and secure access platforms.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MRSN) focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates for cancer patients. The stock received a 17% boost this morning from the news that the company’s director acquired $5 million of the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: DCPH) develops cancer drugs that address key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer therapies. The stock is up 16% after the company delivered mixed Q4 results with an earnings miss and a revenue beat.

Canopy Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: CGC) engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes. It is up 16% after it beat both revenue and earnings estimates for Q3 thanks to record performance in its CPG business.

GDS Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GDS) develops and operates data centers in China. The stock rose 14% after analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from a neutral to a buy rating.

IQiyi Inc. (NYSE: IQ) provides online entertainment and streaming services. It is another Chinese stock that is up 12% today after being battered for months thanks to the intervention of state-backed funds in the financial markets.