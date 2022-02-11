 be_ixf;ym_202202 d_11; ct_50

It’s the Perfect Time to Buy EV Stocks

Steve Fernandez

Feb 11, 2022

When you look at Tesla’s 3,220% surge, people think, “I missed out. The rally’s over. Everyone already knows about what’s happening in the electric vehicle (EVs) market.”

I have to disagree.

I think investors are still severely underestimating the EV market’s growth.

Today, I want to show you why it’s not too late to buy EV stocks.

In fact, there’s never been a better time than now to invest in EV companies.

Morning Movers


From open till noon Eastern time.

 

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: YMAB) develops and commercializes novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The stock is up 26% after the company had a meeting with the FDA and announced its plans to resubmit an application for its drug Omburtamab.

 

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (Nasdaq: COOP) provides loan servicing, origination and transaction-based services related to single-family residences. The stock is up 18% after the company beat expectations for the fourth quarter and announced plans to create the first cloud-based platform for mortgage servicing.

 

Zillow Group Inc. (Nasdaq: Z), the digital real estate company, rose 18% this morning. The stock is up after it beat analyst expectations for the fourth quarter and announced plans to scale up its core business to create an all-in-one housing app.

 

Xpel Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) manufactures, sells and installs after-market automotive products internationally. It is up 17% on the news that it is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 Index next week.

 

Carpenter Technology Corp. (NYSE: CRS) manufactures, fabricates and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It rose 17% after analysts at JPMorgan Chase upgraded the stock from a neutral to an overweight rating and raised the price target following its recent earnings report.

 

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) designs, manufactures and sells hydrogen fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It is up 15% after the company reported a revenue beat for the fourth quarter and said that it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

 

Vimeo Inc. (Nasdaq: VMEO) operates as a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams and organizations to create, collaborate and communicate with video worldwide. It is up 15% on a rebound after a sell-off on Thursday when it reported earnings and issued weak guidance.

 

Newell Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: NWL) designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The stock is up 13% after the company managed to beat fourth-quarter estimates with strong results across every business unit and geographic region.

 

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE: DBD) provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers. The stock is up 13% as it recovers from a drop on Thursday when the company reported an earnings and revenue miss for the fourth quarter.

 

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services. It is up 13% after reporting better than expected revenues for the fourth quarter thanks to rising global demand for oil.

