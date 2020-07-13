Tesla at $1,700?! — Why It Will Go Even Higher

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) shares have been on fire these past few months.

The stock soared from $360 a share in March to over $1,700 today. That’s an increase of 372% in just four months!

And believe it or not, the stock is poised to skyrocket even higher in the months and years ahead.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I explain why Tesla is now the most valuable car company in the world — and why you need to be careful when you buy shares.

Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line