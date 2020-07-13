This year’s stock rebound is based entirely on faith. Look under the hood, and you won’t find any earnings guidance to back up these prices.

When companies finally reveal the damage this crisis has done to their second-quarter earnings, there will be real winners and losers based on real facts.

When that happens, investors will be reminded that all stocks don’t go up all the time. And in today’s installment of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee reveal recommendations that can help you make gains no matter what those earnings reports say.

Look Past Earnings to Long-Term Opportunity

Analysts are clueless about what to expect this earnings season.

But as Ted and Clint explain this week, there are ways to make smart investments that protect yourself from the worst-case scenario and help you make gains from long-term trends.

In today’s video, you’ll find out:

The charts that show just how rough this earnings season could be. (1:53-3:35)

Two underappreciated sector exchange-traded funds you should buy right now. (3:45-8:08)

Three commodities seeing tailwinds that could get an even bigger boost from the election. (8:08-12:20)

Stay safe,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter