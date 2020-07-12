 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_12; ct_50

Poll: Did You Get Tested for COVID-19?

Posted by | Jul 12, 2020 |

Poll: Did You Get Tested for COVID-19?

Earlier this week, the U.S. set a record with over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is particularly widespread in the South, as you can see in the graphic below:

(Source: Johns Hopkins University)

So, the Poll of the Week is: Did you get tested for COVID-19?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

