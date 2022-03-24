Tech Stocks Rallied — Did You Buy the Dip?

Two weeks ago, the CNNMoney Fear & Greed Index showed “Extreme Fear.”

As I noted in my March 10 article, market panics have been incredible buying opportunities.

That’s why I said: “It’s time to be greedy.”

Right afterward, the stock market had its best week since the 2020 presidential election.

If you bought the dip, congratulations!

That was a nice gain in just a week.

But it’s a small win compared to what’s next.

That’s because tech stocks have bounced back after every bear market.

And this time is no exception…

Tech Stocks’ Valuations Are Way Too Low

Tech stocks have been amazingly resilient over the past two decades.

After the dot-com crash in 2000, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rallied 147%.

Nasdaq: 2002-2007

Following the 2008 financial crisis, it soared 652%.

Nasdaq: 2009-2020

And once the 2020 COVID crash ended, it surged 133% in just 20 months.

Nasdaq: 2020-2021

In 2022, investors have been wary of tech stocks due to rising interest rates and other concerns.

Some once-popular tech companies have been treated like garbage:

Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX), a metaverse company with nearly 55 million daily active users, dropped 73%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) is an online real estate firm that grew its revenue 211% last year. The stock plunged 74%.

DocuSign Inc. (Nasdaq: DOCU) is the global leader in electronic document management. The company now has 1 million customers, but its stock plummeted 76%.

And as my colleague Steve Fernandez noted in his latest Market Insights video, a lot of U.S. software stocks fell 50% or more.

These valuations are way too low!

Tech stocks have already begun to rebound.

But the rally is just getting started…

Don’t Miss Ian King’s Exclusive Webinar

We’ve seen time and time again that if you get into tech trends at the right moment, you can see huge profits in as little as 12 months.

Ian King has been showing his readers how to make phenomenal gains in trends such as:

Electric vehicles.

Cryptos.

Biotech.

Renewable energy.

And much more…

But over the past 18 months, Ian and his team have been working on a way to see profits pile up faster than before.

Their strategy involves a breakthrough so unique, you’re unlikely to find it anywhere outside of Wall Street.

And on Thursday, March 31, Ian will finally share his incredible research during the “Breakout Stocks Summit.”

Check out Friday’s Market Insights video to find out how to RSVP for this exclusive webinar.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

Morning Movers





From open till noon Eastern time.

Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: EMCF) is a bank that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The stock is up 32% on the news that it is merging with Farmers National Banc in a transaction worth $150 million.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: DRTS) researches and develops diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy for the treatment of solid cancers. It is up 26% after this recently public company became a favorite among meme traders.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and electric charging solutions. It is up 17% as part of a rally in electric vehicle stocks as investors start to revisit the growth potential of some of these companies.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO) discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. The stock is up 15% this morning after the company managed to beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and meet revenue estimates.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLGN) focuses on the 3D bioprinting of tissues, organs and medical aesthetics. It is up 15% after it provided a business update for 2021 showing record revenues for the year and great advances in research and development.

SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) develops and produces lithium metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. It is up 14% today and is another electric vehicle stock that is benefiting from the rally in the sector.

AVZ Minerals Ltd. (OTC: AZZVF) explores for minerals such as lithium, tin, tantalum and cesium. It is up 12% this morning, continuing its rally from earlier in the week, partly due to being added to the ASX 200 Index and partly due to rising lithium prices.

NextDecade Corp. (Nasdaq: NEXT) engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of natural gas. The stock is up 11% after the company signed a monumental agreement with Guangdong Energy Group to supply it with liquified natural gas for 20 years.

IRobot Corp. (Nasdaq: IRBT) designs, builds and sells robots and home innovation products. It is up 10% after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it is reinstating an expired set of trade exclusions to the U.S.-China tariffs, which includes the company’s robot vacuums.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It is up 10% today, as the rally in electric vehicle stocks extends to EV metals companies like MP Materials as well.