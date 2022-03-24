Bank It or Tank It: 4/5 of Your Favorite Stocks Are a BUY

If you’re not careful, this market will drive you crazy.



After six straight days of stocks heading higher, we finally got some weakness yesterday.



But now it’s off to the races once again.



So… what’s the move?



Do you go short due to war in Europe and surging inflation?



Or stay bullish because the market seems to… just not care?



Here’s my simple solution…



Ignore the noise and focus on what the price action tells you.



I’ve never been a big-picture kind of trader. It just isn’t my nature.



I rely on charts. Because at the end of the day, price is all that matters.



With this view, the Fed, Russia, oil prices — all of it is irrelevant.



This is the whole reason I developed my Bank It or Tank It series on YouTube — to cover the stocks most important to you and share my technical take.



Better yet, you’ll get a reprieve from the crazy headlines and get down to what we’re all here to do: make big money, fast .



My viewers sent me a ton of stocks over the past few weeks, but these five stood out most of all — Spotify Technology (SPOT), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX), and Invitae Corporation (NVTA).



Even after a nice bounce in the market, one of these stocks is still a “Tank It.” (No chance you’ll guess which. Click here to find out.)



But the bigger takeaway is knowing the key levels to trade for ALL these stocks. With that, you don’t need to be “bullish” or “bearish.”



You just need to be stick to the plan, and take action.



Click below to get my trading game plan for the next week.

(Click here to watch now.)