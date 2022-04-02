Team Up With This Market-Beating “Computer Overlord”

Do you remember when Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings took on a competitor — and lost?

Maybe this will jog your memory: His opponent wasn’t human.

Back in 2011, Jennings lost to IBM’s supercomputer, Watson.

Afterward, Jennings quipped: “I, for one, welcome our new computer overlords.”

At the time, it was thrilling but nerve-wracking to think that a machine was outlearning one of the brightest minds on Earth.

Investors dreamed that Watson would fix some of the world’s biggest problems — tackling cancer with medical research, diagnosing diseases more efficiently and solving climate change.

That didn’t quite come to pass. But there’s no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) is a huge opportunity.

Here at Banyan Hill this week, we’ve been fascinated by a subset of AI known as machine learning (ML).

(Make sure to check out Steve Fernandez’s article on that topic here.)

That’s because we just launched an exciting, new strategy that uses ML to pick stocks.

Ian King and Steve Fernandez have teamed up to find a way to time the market.

With ML, they can identify market patterns and trends that they couldn’t see on their own.

So it’s not a matter of machine learning beating Ian and Steve at their own game.

Rather, they’re teaming up with a so-called “computer overlord” to beat the market.

In live tests, they saw results of:

81% in 44 days…

73% in 47 days…

And 78% in 44 days.

It’s like nothing we’ve ever done before.

That’s why I encourage you to check out the strategy here.

And keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

