Your April EV Market Update

The electric vehicle (EV) market is developing quickly.

With the changing energy markets and the U.S. government’s response to that, there’s a lot happening right now.

So, today, I want to give you a quick update on the EV markets.

I also have an exchange-traded fund for you that’s a great way to get exposure to EVs’ growth.

Morning Movers





From open till noon Eastern time.

Manning and Napier Inc. (NYSE: MN) is a New York-based investment firm with $20 billion in assets under management. The stock spiked 40% after receiving an acquisition offer to take the company private from Callodine Group.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) invests in and develops infrastructure that enables the transition of the energy supply to lower-carbon sources. The stock is up 40% today following its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC: ABIT) provides fiat settlement solutions to companies that accept cryptocurrencies. Its stock rose 27% today after Mexican retail chain Elektra tapped the company to process its bitcoin payments.

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE: TELL) is a U.S.-based natural gas producer. The stock gained 21% after Credit Suisse upgraded it to an “Outperform” rating.

Clinigence Holdings Inc. (OTC: CLNH) provides analytics and management software for health care providers. It rose 20% this morning after its fourth-quarter earnings report showed strong growth.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC) is a clinical biotech company developing cancer treatments. It is up 17% after the CEO purchased $320,000 worth of the company’s stock Thursday.

Phreesia Inc. (Nasdaq: PHR) provides automation software for health care providers. The stock is up 14% after it reported revenue and earnings that beat estimates for the fourth quarter.

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) is an electric bus manufacturer. The stock is up 11% in part to the Biden administration’s move to invoke the Defense Production Act. By invoking the act, the government has more levers to support EV battery metal production.

Immuneering Corp. (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. It gained 11% after Oppenheimer gave the stock an “Outperform” rating and a $25 price target.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) is a clinical biotech company developing treatments for cancer, retinal, liver and metabolic diseases. The stock gained 8% on news that it is initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.