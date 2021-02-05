 be_ixf;ym_202102 d_05; ct_50

Super Bowls and Investing: 3 Sports Stocks to Buy Now

Brian Christopher

Super Bowl 55 kicks off Sunday in Tampa, Florida. So, today we’re talking sports and investing.

You can use the Super Bowl, if you want, to assess where the market’s going.

The S&P 500 Index was up in 5 of the 6 years that quarterback Tom Brady won. The market was down in 2 of the 3 years that he lost.

So, as an investor, you may want to focus on what Brady does on Sunday.

But when you think about sports more broadly, do you think about investing insports-related companies?

In today’s Market Insights video, I share three sports stocks that have room to go higher.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

Good Investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

