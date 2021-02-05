The Shocking Truth About Interest Rates and Stocks

What if everything you thought you knew about interest rates and the economy was wrong?

Conventional wisdom says lower interest rates spur economic growth. In today’s video, I make a radical case that the opposite is true — and I’ve got the evidence to prove it.

While low interest rates may be good for stocks in the short term, policymakers can’t run from the economic reality forever.

This week you’ll learn what that means for your portfolio.

Let’s get right to the highlights of today’s video:

The charts that show low interest rates actually slow economic growth. ( 2:37-4:26 )

) The five reasons why low interest rates take a big toll on the economy. ( 4:26-9:57 )

) What could lead to the next stock market crash. ( 9:57-12:01 )

) And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

And if you missed the big event last week, you can still view my Profit Switch Summit. I reveal how one of my most lucrative trading strategies can identify explosive stock price surges days BEFORE they happen. It’s completely free of charge to watch, so please click here to see it now.

Kind Regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

P.S. As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. However, if you want to see subtitles, simply click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

Of course, you can also subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.