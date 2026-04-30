Successful trading is about discipline.

The market doesn’t know your name (sorry).

And the market doesn’t care about you (OR me).

Which is why it is CRUCIAL that you separate your emotions from your actions.

Once you start getting emotional and say, “Oh, the market doesn’t want me to win.”

Or, “This other trader doesn’t want me to win.”

You’re not going to plan very well (because you’re too distracted).

You MUST know the patterns and the key levels.

You have to know where you should enter and exit based on what has worked.

Then you have to separate your emotions from your trading.

Focus on making a good plan. Then execute the plan with DISCIPLINE.

Remember, it’s you versus you.

We can all master our own emotions (at least enough to trade the plan).

Does this mean you’ll win every time?

No.

That’s not how trading works.

But if you can master your discipline through effort and by being meticulous…

You have as good a chance as anyone of breaking free.

There’s a reason I trade instead of invest.

Most of the companies I trade will eventually fail.

It’s not just small companies, either.

A report showed that 52% of the companies that made the Fortune 500 list in 2003…

No longer existed in 2023.

Crazy, right?

One thing companies do to try and stay in business is to sell more shares…

How to Stay Disciplined When You’re Caught in an Offering

I bring this up because if you’re long-biased, sooner or later, you’ll get caught in an offering.

Like this…

Source: StocksToTrade

WLDS 4/20/26 offering.

Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) pulled the classic “good news” to get the share price up…

And then an offering to raise money.

Scumbags.

It feels terrible getting caught in a trade like that.

First, there’s disbelief … then anger and frustration.

But there’s nothing you can do except manage your trade.

Get out, lick your wounds, and move on (and remember that ticker…)

It’s just another example of how the market doesn’t care about you.

That moment of ultimate panic is EXACTLY when you have to be the master of your emotions.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily