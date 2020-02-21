Treat Your Portfolio to Some Gold — the Right Way

According to Christopher Columbus:

Gold is a treasure, and he who possesses it does all he wishes to in this world and succeeds in helping souls into paradise.

There are a lot of misconceptions out there about what gold can and cannot do for you. (It goes without saying that gold will not actually help souls into paradise. Sorry, Christopher.)

But as far as I’m concerned, it’s always a good time to buy gold … if you’re doing it for the right reasons, which may surprise you.

A Gold Chart You NEED to See

With all of the uncertainty in the markets lately, I’ve been getting a ton of questions about gold. Should I hold it in my portfolio? What’s the best way to buy it? Can gold help me get rich?

So, in today’s video, I’ll answer all those questions and more:

The price of gold just hit a six-year high. But I’ll show you the shocking chart that reveals its true value.

What is actually driving the price of gold higher? (Hint: Not inflation.)

The best way to invest in the yellow metal long term versus the best way to do it short term. Each requires a different strategy.

Physical gold? Exchange-traded funds? Gold mining stocks? Find out my hands-down favorite way to own gold. I get really specific here.

Click HERE to watch my latest video. Or click on the image below.

If you like what you see here, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter