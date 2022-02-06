Simmer-Down Sunday: 1 Biotech Breakfast, Coming Right Up

Comfy Like An Old Pair Of Genes

Good morning, all ye Great Ones!

Sunday brunch time is upon us once again, and this time, I hope you brought your appetites for weird science.

Ugh, why is it always about food with you people?

Quiet, you. ‘Twas just a few weeks ago that we gorged ourselves on a hearty biotech breakfast — gene-editing giant Illumina Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ILMN) had just dropped one press release bombshell after another.

A partnership here to study genomics testing, a partnership there to test genetics-based drugs … Illumina’s DNA work is the stuff of science fiction, but it’s not alone. The biotech market never stops cooking up new weird science — lest of all the gene-editing gang.

And we’ve had one biotech breakfast, yes … but what about second breakfast?

Because fellow genomic guru Intellia (Nasdaq: NTLA) released some intel before the weekend, proving that Wall Street’s best and brightest biotechs are trying to get in everyone’s genes. (Hold up, I take that back.)

Longtime Great Ones know that Intellia develops genome-editing treatments that work inside the human body. Intellia also just announced it’s buying out Rewrite Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $200 million, greatly expanding the DNA-editing tech and research the company has at hand.

Neat facts, but … so what?

So what? Intellia is making groundbreaking strides for the cancer-testing industry … by literally editing and correcting the very building blocks of human beings. Are you not entertained?!

Plus, Rewrite is well-known for developing an approach that makes gene editing more efficient, meaning this isn’t the last time we’ll be touching on Intellia’s therapeutics — or the gene-editing market at large.

Keep your eyes peeled in these virtual pages for more DNA-based shenanigans — or click right here to see what’s going on in the genomics market right now!

