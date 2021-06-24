Profit Over Ego, Powerful Plug Puts & The Sock Market Sweep

Come Together, Right Now … Over Great Stuff

Here come Reader Feedback! It come … groovin’ up slowly.

It got … reader emails. It got … Great Stuff answers. I wish I had hair … down … to my knees. Seriously, why is it all disappearing?

Great Ones, welcome to Reader Feedback day! You’ve got to be a joker if you’re joining us today. For today is the day we dive into the Great Stuff mailbag and answer your questions about the market, stocks, options, investing … and whatever else you cool cats can think up.

Wanna get in on the fun? Just drop us a line at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com. It’s mostly painless. Mostly…

With that out of the way, let’s come together right now … and get to today’s featured presentation:

Different Strokes, Different Folks

— Willi S. Found it interesting that you regularly promote Paul Mampilly and Profits Unlimited when you are strongly negative on some of his model portfolio buys.

Welcome to Great Stuff, Willi! Thank you for writing in!

It’s clear that you’re a man of culture. Not only are you a Great One, but you’re also a Mampilly subscriber!

Look at you taking control of your investments and sticking it to Wall Street in style. Kudos, my man!

But, what’s this? You’re surprised that I recommend Paul Mampilly even though I disagree with some of his recommendations?

Why? What’s so wrong with peace, love and understanding?

Seriously, though, there are reasons why I recommend market research even though I disagree with some of the positions contained therein. Allow me to elucidate…

Willi, as you well know, there’s a veritable cornucopia of market outlooks, investing strategies and personal investing goals. I cannot cover all of them … I’m just this guy, you know?

Sure, I can push my outlook, my investing thoughts and my stock recommendations all day long. It’s my job. It’s what I do.

I think I’m right … but I wouldn’t be doing this job if I didn’t think I was right. I mean, it takes a certain amount of hubris just to be a Wall Street talking head, doesn’t it? And regular readers know I have more than my fair share of that.

If you agree with me, wonderful! If my market ramblings make you money, even better!

But the goal of Great Stuff isn’t to shove my methodology down your throat as the end-all-be-all of how to trade and invest in the market. The goal is to inform you, Great Ones … and entertain you along the way.

I’d be doing you a great disservice if I only presented one side of the argument, one way to invest or just one market outlook. I’m not always right, you know. Shocking, but it’s true … cough cough Nikola cough cough. That was a “one and one and one is three” trade if I ever saw one.

So, I do my best to include varying viewpoints and strategies … even if I don’t completely agree with all of them. Those strategies just might resonate with you and bring you financial success.

And in the end, your success, Great Ones, is more important than my ego. Need proof?

Come together … right now … over me!

I wanna give one more shout-out to Willi because I get that question a lot. Thanks for writing in!

Another common thread we’ve seen this week: Missing emails. And no one puts Mr. Great Stuff in the spam folder … I hope. So, before we dive into today’s Reader Feedback, I’d like to give a public service announcement — I repeat, a public service announcement!

A few of you wrote in flabbergasted that, after signing up for Great Stuff, you suddenly stop receiving our emails. Or we only reach your inbox on certain days. Or you sometimes get an email from our friends at Banyan Hill … but nothing from Great Stuff.

Either way, this is not your fault. We can blame the internet this time … but you do need to check with your specific email provider.

If you use Outlook, make sure that we’re in your favorites. In Apple Mail, add us to your VIP list. If you use Gmail, move us over to your primary inbox. If you’re still using AOL, let me be the first to congratulate you on surviving Y2K. Yay, you did it! We’re in the future also.

Now, if you use other programs/clients for your email … Google is your friend. Barring all that, give a shout to our trusty customer service folks at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com. Cool? Cool. Let’s carry on!

Hubris? I Think Not.

Good that you “remind” readers of your remarkable [and free!] prognostications. This helps build confidence in those that are still “feeling you out” — and, therefore, may lead to more of the success you work so hard to lead your readership toward. — Ken B.

Thanks for writing in, Ken! You have earned this week’s “Confuse the hell out of Mr. Great Stuff” award!

Seriously … I’m still debating whether you’re serious or just sarcastic on a level that goes right over my head.

I mean, did you have to put “remind” in quotes?

Yes, Great Stuff is free. Yes, my prognostications are typically pretty good.

The Great Stuff Picks portfolio isn’t sitting on a total average gain of 97%, with an overall win rate of 95% for nothing.

Yes, I like tooting my own horn … who else is gonna do it? You, Lieutenant Weinberg? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom.

Sorry … I accidentally channeled Col. Jessup there for a minute.

But, as I just told Willi, your success is more important than my ego. Great Stuff is free because I want my no-frills, layman’s terms investing research to be available to everyone. If that helps to build confidence in Great Stuff, so be it.

Then again … my editor tells me that I’m just too sarcastic and that: “It sounds like Ken is more on the appreciative side to me.”

True. Thank you, Ken. Truly, thank you.

More Sarcasm? SuuUUuure, Just What I Needed

From the sarcasm capital of Eastern Winter Beach — why doesn’t my TV keep me updated on Tulip futures? — John S.

Probably for the same reason why we can’t have onion futures anymore: because someone … somewhere ruined it for the rest of us. Ain’t that how it always goes?

I just wanna know when I can trade my tulips for wood … err… lumber, that is. Anyone else think Wall Street is too much like Catan lately?

Thanks for writing in, John!

Options Time? Say No More

Still selling puts on PLUG and lovin’ it. — Lee S.

Tremendous, Lee! We have more than a few of you put-selling sluggers out there, and every time I hear from y’all, you’re making out like bandits in this market. Granted, I don’t know how many of you would write in to brag about your losses, so…

Now, if Lee’s message read like gobbledygook, you came to the right place!

Put selling is the Swiss Army knife of options trading. When you sell a put, you pocket the option premium as long as the stock stays above the option’s strike — i.e., the stock stays put or rises.

That makes this a great way to make money on a stock you want to own — such as Great Stuff Pick’s recommendation for Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG) — but don’t necessarily want to pay current market prices for.

You can either nab the stock at a better price when shares dip … or earn income steadily if the stock rises. (And yes, I greatly oversimplified this. If you’re looking to sell puts, read more due diligence before you trade, yada yada yada.)

Clearly, some traders crank out these put-selling trades just to make money. Otherwise, Lee would own the stock by now. With Plug’s recent volatility, selling deep out-of-the-money puts would be the only way you wouldn’t own the stock by this point. Overall, this is a very valid strat — keep kicking that mule, Lee!

Although, at some point … you might’ve been able to make even more money just by buying PLUG shares outright or buying calls. Like with everything to do with options, it all depends on your risk tolerance and your individual investing goals.

Out Standing In Our Field

Hope you are doing well, Oh the Great One :) It’s as corny as yours :) If you want to succeed, choose sock market — it’s more transparent and colorful. :) Those memes you post are hilarious. I think Great One watched a lot of movies and TV as a kid:) Have a great great one! — Daniela

Oh, you!

Thank you for sharing your kernel of wisdom, Daniela. The sock market? I love that place! Where else would all my missing pairs be bought and soled?

If you’re cornfused about this whole interaction, I am too … but I appreciated it nonetheless.

A few days ago, you lent us your ears when we asked you to share your corny stories and pun-worthy jokes — and y’all sent in some a-maize-ing work.

You don’t have to stalk us to find the corniest puns — just keep reading Great Stuff for more of that seedy goodness.

But you might ask yourself: Does the Great Stuff adventure have to end here? Is there more?

And you might ask yourself: Where can I jump in and share my thoughts? How did I get here? How do I work this? Where is that large automobile? This is not my beautiful house!

But hey, it’s Thursday, I get it — we’re almost to the weekend and starting up a virtual conversation sounds too much like work. How about this instead: If you missed yesterday’s poll, we asked for your thoughts on Big Tech’s big antitrust issues — and which company poses the worst monopolistic threat.

Oh, and Kendall K.? Love the email, buddy. If you have any ideas on how to break up that monopoly, well, you know how to reach me.

And with that, we pass the mic back to you! Yes — you.

If you don’t see your name in bright bolded letters above … you did remember to write in this week, right? Let’s remedy that for next week. Drop us a line with your rants, raves, dire trades and diatribes.

Until next time, stay Great!

Joseph Hargett

Editor, Great Stuff