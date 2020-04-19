 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_19; ct_50

Poll: Has the Unemployment Crisis Hit You Personally?

On Thursday, the Department of Labor reported 5.2 million new unemployment claims — bringing the total so far to 22 million.

We realize that some of our Smart Profits Daily readers — or possibly your friends, family, neighbors or co-workers — are among the millions of Americans who have been impacted by the pandemic.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Has the job situation of you or someone you personally know been affected by the economic shutdown?

You can let us know by answering this quick one-question survey:

