 be_ixf;ym_202009 d_27; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: The Presidential Debate’s Most Important Topic

Posted by | Sep 27, 2020 |

23 second read

Poll: The Presidential Debate’s Most Important Topic

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will take place on Tuesday, September 29, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Fox News Sunday Anchor Chris Wallace will ask the candidates questions for an hour and a half.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Which topic that will be likely be discussed at the debate is the most important to you?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

Future Elections Could Be Decided by Blockchain

These gold and silver ETFs I’m going to share with you saw triple-digit returns over the past two years alone.

6 Gold and Silver ETFs to Buy Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This