Poll: Cash, Bitcoin or Gold?

Posted by | Oct 4, 2020 |

Poll: Cash, Bitcoin or Gold?

Many Americans are turning to bitcoin or gold as the Federal Reserve continues to print money at a record pace.

On Tuesday, Steve Fernandez wrote about the first U.S. company to provide banking services for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

And on Thursday, Brian Christopher explained why one company is investing up to $250 in bitcoin and other assets.

So, the Poll of the Week is: If you had extra money, which asset would you store your savings in?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

