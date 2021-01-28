 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_28; ct_50

Poll — Are You a Bitcoin Bull or Bear?

Angela Jirau

Jan 28, 2021

Since reaching a high of $40,797 on January 7, bitcoin has declined steadily.

On Monday, in Your Money Matters, we posed two questions to our experts, Chartered Market Technician Clint Lee and The Bauman Letter editor Ted Bauman, about the future of this investment.

Now, we want to know what YOU think:

Is bitcoin headed for a repeat 80% plunge, as in 2018?

Or is bitcoin getting ready for another surge to new all-time highs?

Do you even care?

Let us know.

