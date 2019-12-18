Pausing the Great Stuff Action

A Pause in the Action

So, the dog ate my homework, my car wouldn’t start and the internet is down. And my best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with a girl who saw Great Stuff pass out at 31 Flavors last night.

I guess it’s pretty serious.

Speaking of serious, Great Stuff is on hiatus today.

In the meantime, you can check out some of the best financial news of the past week by visiting the Great Stuff website — which is far easier that scouring your email inbox for past editions.

Go check it out! (Seriously, go. Like right now.)

Also, don’t forget about all the excellent content and expert advice over at BanyanHill.com. Those guys are amazing!

In fact, here are three articles you need to read right now:

Before I go, have you thought about tech trends lately?

No really, I’m serious! At Banyan Hill’s Christmas party this year, I talked to Charles Mizrahi, editor of Alpha Investor Report. And he filled me in on a way — no, THE way — to play his biggest mega trend, artificial intelligence (AI).

I remember when AI was just something I read about in sci-fi novels back in the ’80s … but Charles convinced me that this rising, potentially $120 billion industry is here to stay.

And I have a feeling he’d convince you too.

Click here to find out what all the hoopla is on AI — and how you could profit from what just might be 2020’s hottest tech trend!

Until next time, good trading!

Regards,

Joseph Hargett

Great Stuff Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing