At 15 years old, I thought I had found the answer to financial freedom…

It came in the form of a summer job.

Most teenagers didn’t want to work over the summer. But to me, it wasn’t about the work.

It meant no more asking mom and dad for money.

I hit the fields every day for weeks, loading and unloading hay bales in the heat of the day. My spit was black from the dust and dirt. We loaded the bales in tractor trailers and barns the entire summer.

But none of that bothered me.

Because when I got paid at the end of the week, it was the best thing in the world.

Looking back, the money was practically nothing. A fist full of cash at the end of a long week sure felt good, but I was a long way from finding true financial freedom.

Fast forward to today, and I’m no longer baling hay or breaking my back every summer.

I have an incredible job where I get to partner with you along the path to financial freedom.

And these days, I take a different approach from baling hay…

The No. 1 Wealth Creator in the World

The stock market allows you to partner with the largest companies in America. As an investor, you benefit when the companies’ values continues to grow.

It’s made the stock market the No. 1 wealth creator in the world for Americans. It’s a no-brainer.

Over the last century, the market has averaged 10% returns every year. If you leave your money invested and let it compound from year to year, it’s set to double in just seven years.

Now, when you see those numbers, they might seem outlandish. Most people think the best you could do would be close to a 70% return — not 100% or more.

But when you let your gains from one year compound into the next, and do it for long periods of time, you can grow your wealth faster than you can imagine.

Plus, if you add to your investment every year using the same principle, your wealth could grow exponentially.

At American Investor Today, our No. 1 goal is to help you achieve financial freedom.

We simplify everything about Wall Street to make it so accessible for everyone. And that means giving you the tools you need to take advantage of this massive wealth creator.

Money isn’t everything, by any means. It’s not going to buy you happiness.

But it does give you the keys to help you wipe out debt or take care of your family.

It gives you financial freedom.

1 Tool to Get Ahead in the Markets

When I was 15 and baling hay, Wall Street never crossed my mind.

Once I discovered it, though, I realized what an incredible system it was.

I changed my major at college to finance and economics. I went on to get my Chartered Market Technician designation. I wanted to know everything there was to know about the markets.

I was driven.

And that helped me achieve success. I’ve worked long hours to find the best strategies to use in the stock market and share them with you.

And these strategies have helped my subscribers rack up triple-digit gains month after month in my premium Quick Hit Profits service. I’m proud of the work we’ve achieved there.

Today, I’m happy to work alongside one of America’s greatest investors, Charles Mizrahi, with the simple goal of helping you achieve your own financial dreams.

And we are here to lead you to find prosperity through the No. 1 wealth creator in the world: our stock market.

Investing in stocks is the top way for Americans to increase their wealth over time. And by using a tool that I’ve mastered, you can find big gains in a matter of weeks. These are gains that most investors wait years for.

This tool helped me achieve the American dream, as I’ve gone from baling hay to doing what I love at Banyan Hill: studying the markets.

And I want to help you achieve your own American dreams.

That’s why I started my free newsletter, the Weekly Options Corner.

This is designed to help you master options at the same level as someone who does it for a living — all using plain English to make sure you understand the approach.

We don’t want to overcomplicate the most powerful tool in your brokerage account. I lay it all out — plain and simple. And the best part: It’s free.

If you want to learn more about options or want to know how to make profitable options trades, join us today.

