This is crazy.

Recently, a stock trading above $10 per share pulled off one of the most beautiful panic and bounce patterns we’ve seen in a while.

How?

3 words…

Meme. Stock. Hype.

Check it out…

This is a POET Technologies (POET) chart…

Source: StocksToTrade

POET 4/24/26 1-min candle, classic morning panic and bounce pattern.

That’s a CLASSIC morning panic and bounce.

By itself, it’s nothing new, right?

I’ve been trading and teaching this pattern for years.

But most of the time, this pattern happens on lower-priced stocks.

I think of it as a penny stock pattern.

I’d even go so far as to say that a clean morning panic and bounce pattern is far more common with OTCs than listed stocks. (May OTCs get hot again soon!)

So why did POET bounce?

Check it out…

Is Meme Stock Mania Back?

You already know that the markets move in cycles.

So, it seems obvious that a few years after GameStop Corp. (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), we’d have another meme stock run, right?

The idea of meme stocks didn’t go away after GME and AMC. It just slowed down (for a while).

Last summer, meme stocks started to heat up again with the likes of Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) and GoPro Inc. (GPRO) running on hype from meme-stock degens.

Then something interesting happened…

In October 2025, Roundhill Investments revived its Meme Stock ETF (MEME)…

Source: StocksToTrade

MEME 1-year, daily candle.

But this time, there was one big difference: the ETF is actively managed (before, it was a passive fund).

Now that it’s actively managed, they can add and drop stocks quickly based on what the degenerates on Reddit are hyping.

That brings us to…

How POET Became a Meme Stock

On October 7, 2025, POET announced a $75 million private placement from a single institutional investor.

At the time, it was the largest investment in the company’s history.

There’s also the AI angle. Something about “semiconductorization of photonics” for AI (whatever that means).

It sounds cool and the degens on Reddit LOVED it.

Traders piled in.

Roundhill quickly added POET to its MEME ETF. Which means the ETF had to buy shares, right?

THAT creates even more frenzy. Then…

A short report on POET by Wolfpack Research backfired. The POET CFO even called the short sellers “maggots.”

The degens stepped in again…

Source: StocksToTrade

POET 1yr-1d, short report backfire, squeeze and breakout to new highs.

Pretty crazy, right?

But here’s where it gets even better. Check out this 5-day chart…

Source: StocksToTrade

POET 4/20-24/26 morning dip buys every day.

Every one of those yellow arrows points to a dip buy opportunity. They weren’t very big at the start of the week, but they happened every day.

And the range increased every day.

Remember, it doesn’t really matter if it’s the “POETards” as they call themselves…

Or if it’s just shorts getting squeezed (or more likely, a combination of both).

When you see that happen again and again, it tells you something about the price action.

Keep this in mind as you study and trade this week.

One more thing…

Ride the Hype But Don’t Believe It

POET is super speculative. I’m not recommending you invest, and I didn’t even trade it.

For me, it’s just another shoulda, coulda, woulda…

But I wanted to share with you WHY it’s a good idea to watch stocks like POET for several days.

Stalk them and be ready. The best dip buy opportunity of the week was on Friday.

I only want to leave you with one thing to think about today, and that is this…

We live in the most amazing time in history.

Promise me (and yourself) that you will work HARD to build your dream life.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily