The Markets Are Dropping … but Don’t Panic

Everyone is concerned about the coronavirus right now … except Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX).

The company announced yesterday that it plans to reopen most of its stores in China amid “early signs of recovery.”

The market so far hasn’t agreed with me that this is great news. But it is. And it confirms one of my major predictions about the latest pandemic.

Meanwhile, stocks continue their decline.

What exactly is going on here?

Yes, the coronavirus is bad. But how could it possibly rock the markets this badly? A 1,000-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in one day?

As usual, there’s more to this story than meets the eye. And that’s what you’ll find out about in today’s video.

You Need to See This Chart

The coronavirus itself isn’t much affecting stock prices. It’s the global reaction to it. And once the markets start to slide, it just keeps going down … thanks, mostly, to three unseen forces that drive prices even lower. You’ll find out what those are.

You’ll also see a couple of charts that put this decline in perspective. Because it really isn’t as bad as the headlines would have you believe.

And finally, discover the important lesson we all should have learned following the 2008/2009 crisis. It’s more important than ever to keep it in mind.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter