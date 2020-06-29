Make 50% More Gains on Stocks With This Simple Trick

Investors bet that the coronavirus crisis and its economic impact would be over quickly.

They’ve been proven wrong. The result? The volatility we’re now seeing in the stock market is not going away anytime soon.

So you’ve got to be smart and tough to come out ahead. And that doesn’t mean sitting on the sidelines.

In this week’s installment of Your Money Matters, Ted shares a simple formula that can lock in the gains you’ve made …. and set you up for even bigger profits later.

Now’s the Time to Be Smart and Tough

With all the headwinds facing the economy, now may be the time to take profits. Contrary to what you may think, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on future gains.

In this week’s video, you’ll discover:

Three charts prove stock market volatility is not going away. (2:25-5:43)

The formula you can use to make 50% more gains on your stock investments. (6:16-8:41)

How to tell if it’s time to take profits or if you should let your winners run. (9:16-9:31)

And more.

Stay safe,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter