15% Correction Coming — Reset Your Portfolio With Tech

Jeff Yastine

With the recent surge in coronavirus cases, businesses are relying on technology more than ever.

Whether it’s through e-commerce, logistics or telecommuting, tech adoption is accelerating like we’ve never seen before.

And with a 15% correction looming because of the pandemic, you need to reset your portfolio before stocks begin to plunge.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I discuss why investors need to focus on the tech sector right now …  and how our shifting economy is setting up for a huge rebound.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider

