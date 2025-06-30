Recently, I wrote about how blockchain could spark the next real estate boom.

Just days after I published that article, we’re already starting to see signs of it happening…

From an unexpected place.

Last week, the agency that oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac issued a surprising directive that could change how millions of Americans qualify for a mortgage.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is asking the mortgage giants to draft new rules that would allow crypto to count as part of a borrower’s financial reserves.

Why is that such a big deal?

Because Fannie and Freddie currently back more than $12 trillion in mortgage loans.

And if they begin accepting crypto, there’s a good chance that banks across the country would follow their lead.

And very soon, millions of crypto holders could find it easier to buy a home.

From Fringe to Finance

Right now, even if you have six figures in bitcoin, Ethereum or Solana, mortgage lenders treat it like Monopoly money.

The only way to use it is to sell it and convert it to cash.

But this proposal would change that.

According to the FHFA memo, borrowers with crypto held on regulated U.S. exchanges like Coinbase or Kraken could soon be able to count those assets directly on their mortgage applications.

No liquidation required.

Now, crypto would still be subject to a “haircut” under these new rules, meaning it wouldn’t count dollar for dollar.

So if you held $100,000 in bitcoin, lenders might only count $70,000 or $80,000 of it toward your reserves.

But it’s still a major upgrade over the current system.

It means buyers could potentially borrow against their own crypto without selling it. This would allow them to sidestep capital gains tax while keeping exposure to further upside.

And in today’s high-rate market, that kind of flexibility could be a game-changer for many Americans.

Not everyone, of course. Only those who hold crypto.

These proposed rules seem to be aimed squarely at younger, tech-savvy buyers.

In other words, the kind of people who might not have a big savings account but who have been investing in crypto for years.

But that’s exactly the age cohort that needs the most help when it comes to home buying.

The rate of homeownership for millennials under 35 is just 38%, the lowest of any generation in modern history.

Yet, a recent survey found that 53% of U.S. millennials now own crypto.

But even when these folks have built real wealth with their crypto holdings, they are stuck outside the system since crypto isn’t recognized as a “real” asset.

These new rules would help those potential homebuyers, while also keeping out bad actors.

To qualify, borrowers would need to show verified holdings on regulated exchanges.

That likely rules out DeFi wallets, offshore platforms or anything with unclear custody.

And the new guidelines would also take into account crypto’s volatility.

Regulators know crypto prices can swing wildly, which is why lenders will probably require a bigger buffer.

Instead of the standard two months’ reserves, crypto-backed loans might require three or even six months to hedge against price drops.

But even with all these guardrails in place, these new rules would represent a major bridge between traditional finance and our digital future…

And another sign that crypto is moving from speculation to legitimacy.

To be clear, Fannie and Freddie don’t make loans directly. They buy and guarantee mortgages made by banks and lenders, and they set the rules for what qualifies.

But if they approve crypto-backed reserves, that becomes the new underwriting template.

That means big banks, credit unions, Fintechs and non-bank lenders would have a clear path forward to back mortgages with crypto.

And that could help drive down the cost of borrowing for some potential homebuyers.

Fintech lenders like Milo and Figure already offer crypto mortgage products, but their rates are often sky-high.

If Fannie and Freddie accept these assets, it could push rates down, expand access to new buyers and bring far more institutional capital into the space.

It also opens the door for the tokenized mortgages we’ve talked about before.

This means loans could eventually live on the blockchain, turning a tedious, time-consuming process into something far faster and much more transparent.

Here’s My Take

The FHFA is laying the groundwork for the integration of digital assets into the broader financial system.

And you can bet that other regulators are watching closely.

If crypto can be accepted as part of home financing, it won’t be long before it starts showing up in other parts of the lending ecosystem.

Soon we could see auto loans, small business credit and even collateralized savings accounts backed by crypto.

Which means, if you’re holding crypto in a regulated U.S. exchange, you’re about to have more financial firepower than ever before.

And if you’re still sitting on the sidelines, consider what will happen if crypto becomes a core part of lending.

When trillions in credit markets start integrating digital assets…

You don’t want to be on the outside looking in.

