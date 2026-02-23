Humanoid robots just performed a synchronized martial arts routine on one of the most-watched television broadcasts in the world.

Five years ago, that sentence would have sounded like the opening line of a science fiction novel. But this month, during China’s annual Lunar New Year Gala, it actually happened.

Multiple humanoid robots took the stage in front of hundreds of millions of viewers and executed coordinated movements that required balance, timing and rapid correction.

You can watch some of it here.

To many viewers in the U.S., this might look like a publicity stunt. But to me, it looked more like a powerful signal

Because a robot that can shift its weight, recover from missteps and coordinate complex limb movements in real time on live TV is much closer to operating in the physical world than the robots we saw just a few months ago.

Which means we’re getting a lot closer to seeing these machines on the job.

And even in our homes.

Spectacle or Signal?

The performance in Beijing happened at a moment when massive amounts of capital are being funneled into humanoid robot development.

In 2025, investors poured approximately $4.6 billion into the humanoid robotics industry, nearly tripling the investment amount from 2024

And just last week, the robotics company Apptronik announced a $520 million funding round backed by Google and Mercedes-Benz. Apptronik plans to deploy its Apollo robot into factories and warehouses.

This is all happening as the broader industry continues to grow. Companies have been adding more robots every year, especially in car manufacturing, electronics and warehouses. According to the International Federation of Robotics, more than 4.6 million industrial robots are operating worldwide today, up 9% from the prior year.

That’s a record high.

But traditional industrial robots are highly specialized machines that operate in controlled environments like specially designed factories. Humanoid robots — or humanoids — are being designed to move through places built for people. They’re intended to climb steps, navigate narrow spaces and manipulate tools just like humans do.

If humanoids can start doing this reliably, then companies won’t need to redesign entire facilities around specialized machinery. They can just acquire more humanoids to do the job.

As you might expect, the economic opportunity here is significant.

Robotics is already roughly a $50 billion global industry. Some projections say it could exceed $110 billion by 2030. Service robotics alone, which includes machines used in logistics, health care and hospitality, is expected to cross $100 billion within the decade.

Humanoid robots are still a small slice of that total. But once this sector takes off, it’s expected to grow quickly.

Morgan Stanley suggests the humanoids market could reach $5 trillion by 2050 as adoption accelerates later in the 2030s and beyond

Advances in AI are helping drive that progress. Newer models allow robots to interpret their surroundings and adjust movements in real time. In other words, better “brains” are finally catching up with better “bodies.”

That’s one reason the video from the Lunar New Year performance resonated so much with viewers.

We’ve gotten used to seeing humanoid robots wobbling around and tipping over. But watching them execute coordinated routines on live television suggests their balance and motion control have improved in meaningful ways. You can see them making microadjustments in real time, and it’s uncanny.

It’s also why humanoids are attracting a disproportionate amount of capital today. Because investors believe they’re going to soon be able to handle a wide range of physical work.

China has moved especially aggressively in this sector. Reports indicate that more than 150 humanoid robot manufacturers are operating in the country, supported by national and regional industrial policies that prioritize advanced manufacturing and automation.

Beijing has identified advanced robotics as a strategic priority, tying it to manufacturing competitiveness and demographic challenges.

The latter being the big takeaway here. It’s all about labor.

You see, developed economies are aging. In the U.S., Japan and parts of Europe, the working-age population is flattening or even shrinking.

At the same time, e-commerce has expanded warehouse networks and manufacturing is being reshored. This puts logistics systems under constant strain

So companies are trying to automate wherever the math works.

Industrial robots have already transformed automotive manufacturing. Autonomous mobile robots are common in modern warehouses. Surgical robots are widely used in hospitals.

Each of these waves of automation began with a narrow task and expanded once reliability improved. But humanoid robots represent an attempt to take the next step and extend automation into spaces that were previously considered too unstructured for machines

That’s why projections for humanoids are so huge.

If they can do a wide range of physical work reliably, automation won’t be limited to fixed production lines or preset warehouse routes

Meaning, humanoids could be working in warehouses and even our homes sooner than most people expect.

Here’s My Take

Robots executing choreographed kung fu on China’s Lunar New Year stage are a compelling spectacle.

But to me, it signifies where humanoids are headed.

Mechanical capability is advancing faster than many expected, and robotics is becoming more economically important in the process. The market is expanding, capital is pouring in and governments are treating automation as a strategic priority.

Yet, no one is buying a humanoid because it can perform tricks. What matters is whether it can perform actual labor.

Factory managers only care about uptime, reliability and cost per task. If a machine can lift, carry and sort for a full shift without interruption, then the economics will start to make sense.

That’s the real test for humanoids.

If they can deliver measurable productivity gains in logistics and light manufacturing, adoption will move quickly. Given the labor pressures building across developed economies, the demand is there to push this forward. Even into our homes.

Which means, it won’t be long before humanoid robots go from compelling spectacle to everyday workforce.

