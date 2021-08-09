Invest Early With This Elite CEO for More Gains Ahead

Today’s Take: The right CEO makes all the difference.

Warren Buffett says that CEOs aren’t selected like Olympic teams.

There’s no uniformity in top quality.

Yet investors treat them as if they’re all the same, like lightbulbs.

If Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft’s Bill Gates or Google’s Larry Page were starting a new venture … all you’d need to do is tell me where to send the check to.

You wouldn’t even have to tell me what business they were going into. It really wouldn’t matter to me. I know they’d be successful based on their track records.

That’s because I’ve learned through the years that having the right CEO makes all the difference for a company…

The Right CEO Could Hand You Triple-Digit Profits

For example, when Dave Cote became CEO of Honeywell in 2002, the company was in sad shape.

It was facing huge environmental liabilities. Its financials were terrible. And employees had stopped trying.

But Cote went to work. Over the next 16 years, he straightened out Honeywell.

When he started, Honeywell’s market cap was about $30 billion. When he retired as executive chairman in 2018, its market cap soared to over $110 billion.

And the company’s stock price followed…

Under Cote’s leadership, it increased nearly 570% — beating the S&P 500 by around 2.5X during that time.

(Click here to view larger image.)

Now, that’s the type of CEO you want leading a business. They’re the ones who will make everyday investors like you a lot of money…

A New Opportunity With Elite Leadership

When you find a company with a great CEO and invest early, the world is your oyster.

That’s why, in every company I recommend to my readers, the CEO has to be a rock star.

It isn’t hard to find out, but most investors never give a CEO’s track record a second look.

But I want to see a track record of them increasing the worth of the business over time. And that they’ve outperformed other companies in the same industry.

Now, I recently found a special opportunity in one company with this kind of phenomenal leadership.

The business is a leader in autonomous vehicle technology. And it’s being run by former members of an elite military technology unit. This prestigious unit only accepts the best and most reliable engineers.

By having these talented engineers run the show, this company has some of the best minds powering it forward. Just like Honeywell under David Cote, its stock should benefit … and hand you huge profits in the years ahead.

Be sure to find out how you can get all the details on this company and its rock-star leadership right here.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor