Interest Rate Fears: The Fed’s Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Ted Bauman

Feb 26, 2021

Yesterday, 10-year Treasury yields jumped past the 1.5% trigger point I warned about last week. Right on cue, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 3.5% — its worst sell-off since October.

It’s not just Wall Street that’s in a panic. The federal government and many sectors of the economy are desperate to keep long-term bond yields low.

The question all of them are asking is: Can the Federal Reserve come to the rescue?

In today’s video, you’ll find out the only two options the Fed has left. Both could potentially control bond yields, but not without big risks…

High Stakes Fed Decision

Watch today’s video to find out how to protect and grow your portfolio, no matter what the Fed decides.

You’ll also discover:

  • This drastic measure taken during World War II might save stocks today, but it would come at a big cost to the federal government … and you. (6:56-12:09)
  • The Fed can tamp down yields by issuing more short-term debt, but there’s a catch that would pull the rug out from underneath growth stocks. (12:09-15:51)
  • Which stocks will hand you big gains, even if policymakers fail to contain rising inflation and bond yields. (15:51-16:50)

