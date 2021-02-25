“Fintech” is one of those words that doesn’t have a single definition.

Of course, it stands for financial technology.

When I say it, you may think of Square and PayPal, or other companies that use tech to help you take care of finance-related activities.

These firms have harnessed the power of the internet to make life more convenient.

JPMorgan Chase confirmed as much in a recent CNBC article: “Fintech innovation and increased demand for digital services are the real Covid-19 story, with the rise of online start-ups and expansion of digital platforms into credit and payments.”

There’s one version of fintech that I use every day.

You may not even think of it as fintech, but it is. And it’s quite advanced.

Here’s why I use it…

We’re 12 years into this bull market. It’s the longest bull market ever.

But the last one didn’t end well. The dot-com boom had a huge bust.

The Nasdaq-100 Index owns the 100 largest names in the tech-heavy index. It fell more than 80% when the bubble burst.

That makes fintech more critical than ever.

Signs of Weakness

This market is crazy.

The Nasdaq-100 is having some trouble. It just fell for seven trading days in a row … from February 12 to February 23.

This is rare. The last time it did this was August 2019.

Since the start of 2010, this has only happened nine times. That’s less than once a year on average.

This is important, as I know many of you worry about when this bull market will end.

I believe it’s closer to the end than the beginning. And while you may think the same thing, it’s tough to know when that end will be.

That’s why I encourage you to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time. My colleague Ian King has an important meeting with fintech CEO Keith Kaplan.

You already know Ian’s a smart guy. Keith is as well — and he’s equipped with tools to help us better address this question.

It’s as simple as that.

That’s why I believe you should tune in.

Not Pulling Any Punches

I want to be clear: This meeting will include an offer to buy a product. I’ve had people at conferences tell me that turns them off.

I agree it’s not ideal, but that’s part of what we do. We provide services to you that we believe are worth more than the prices we charge.

Many of you agree, because I see you at every Banyan Hill conference I attend. You believe we’re doing something right.

I mention this opportunity to you today because you’ve persevered through these markets to grow your wealth.

If you tell me it’s been easy, I won’t believe you. But even if it was, I don’t want you to lose it.

That’s why it’s important for you to tune in.

I also realize some of you may be able to recreate certain methods Ian and Keith will discuss.

I think you’ll find the product itself easier to use. But if you can learn something from this without paying out of pocket, by all means!

We’re here to help you. Many times, that means we help you help yourself.

So, please tune in at 8 p.m. Eastern time tonight.

Take control of your financial future. Learn how to know when to exit this crazy market.

Fintech investing tools can help you protect your wealth. I use them every day … and you should use them too.

Thank you in advance.

Good Investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line