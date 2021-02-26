 be_ixf;ym_202102 d_26; ct_50

Select Page

3 Ways to Profit From Self-Driving Vehicles

Steve Fernandez

Posted by | Feb 26, 2021 | , ,

36 second read

3 Ways to Profit From Self-Driving Vehicles

We’re at a tipping point in multiple areas of the world — especially China and the U.S. — where self-driving vehicles are quickly becoming a reality.

This is setting up an opportunity for investors to make big gains … if they invest in the right areas of this fast-growing market.

Major companies in China and the U.S. have already gotten the green light to launch their operations commercially, so this is the perfect time to invest in self-driving vehicles.

In today’s Market Insights video, I discuss three ways you can profit from the future of transportation.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

Regards,

Autonomous delivery will change the dynamic of the food industry, as well as boost U.S. productivity and quality of life over the coming decade.

Steve Fernandez

Analyst, Automatic Fortunes

Recommended For You

The Profit Trigger in Action!

2 Portfolios for the Fourth Industrial Revolution NOW

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This