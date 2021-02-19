Tech Stock Disruption: 3 Shocks Could Derail the Rally

Outrageous tech sector price-to-earnings ratios stretch the imagination — Tesla’s now stands at more than 1,200 times trailing earnings compared to about nine for the auto industry!

Investors are happy to buy at these prices if interest rates and inflation stay low. But the Biden administration’s goal to “act big” with huge fiscal stimulus has the usual gang of skeptics worried about inflation. That’s starting to push Treasury yields higher.

Today, I’ll tell you how that could affect the stock market, along with two other specific warning signs…

Ominous Trifecta

If those three signals align, it will be time to get off the tech bandwagon and embrace the rotation to cyclical stocks for your next big profit opportunities.

Watch out if Treasury yields cross this important level. ( 3:26-7:05 )

) What would happen if corporate bond yield spreads begin to widen. ( 7:05-10:55 )

) Why you should hope for a weaker dollar. (10:55-14:22)

