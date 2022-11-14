Industrial Manufacturing Tech Will Create 1.5 Million U.S. Jobs

A huge shift is happening in the U.S. economy.

(Trust me, it’s good news.)

The current stressors and uncertainties in the market are concerning:

I know it’s hard to consider investing your money in this kind of climate. But now more than ever, it’s important to make smart investments that will give you security for the future.

And it’s my job to point out the best opportunities to help you prepare for that — for whatever direction the economy might take next.

That being said, my team and I have been following some amazing tech market trends. But there’s one in particular that’s working hard to give our economy the boost it desperately needs.

Today on Monday Market Insights, Amber and I want to tell you about a little-known market sector: industrial manufacturing technology.

Research shows that industrial manufacturing tech could boost the U.S. gross domestic product from $260 billion to $460 billion.

It could even create up to 1.5 million American jobs.

But that’s not all we’re talking about.

The Monday Market Highlights:

The holiday “disinflation” numbers contributing to a great market rally last week.

The biggest sign of a new bull market.

What the heck is going on with FTX (the formerly third-biggest crypto lender)?

And finally, the growing tech sector that could create over 1 million new jobs in America.

Start watching today’s episode of Monday Market Insights:

(If you’d like to read a transcript, click here.)

