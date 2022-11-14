Here’s the 3-1-Q.

3 insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights…

No. 1: Burning Down Paradise

The wildfire burned the entire town of Paradise to the ground — killing nearly 100 and leveling 95% of the buildings in town. And it was completely avoidable, if only California took better care of its electrical infrastructure. Katherine Blunt sat down with me to talk about what these disasters mean for your hometown. Listen here.

No. 2: America’s Brightest New Leaders

The media tells you America is a nation divided against itself. But if you take a deeper look, you’ll see a new generation taking over — and paving the way toward a brighter future. Get the full story here.

No. 3: Warren Buffett’s Coca-Cola Secret

Tuning out the short-term “noise” is critical for making long-term gains in the stock market. And you don’t have to take it from me, either. Just check out what Buffett says about one of his favorite investments. See the video here.

1 Word…

What’s the secret ingredient to long-term investing success?

It’s important you buy the right stocks, of course. And avoid the wrong ones too.

But the most important factor comes from within…

It’s a question of determination . And that’s my word this week.

Because it’s easy to stick to your guns when everything’s going your way.

But it takes a serious strength of will to follow through when times get tough — to overcome your personal fears and stay on the path.

You have to be willing to do what it takes in order to succeed…

“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

— Warren Buffett

1 Question…

What drives you?

What is it that keeps you working — keeps you striving and pushing to live your best life?

If determination is something we find deep inside ourselves … then where do you find yours?

It’s always helpful to get in touch with your own motivations…

To remind yourself why you keep putting in all the hard work.

So tell me, what drives you?

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you for taking the survey, we have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

Make your week a meaningful and profitable one.

Wishing you all the best and God bless,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk