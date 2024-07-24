When he was elected in 2020, President Biden made it his mission…

To eliminate fossil fuels and go green.

Washington has spent nearly $2 trillion on “clean” energy incentives — all due to the prevailing concern about climate change.

And if she becomes President, Vice President Kamala Harris promises to do the same.

I spoke with Steve Koonin, the Department of Energy’s former Under Secretary of Science, about the real facts behind modern climate science.

No matter what side of the aisle you sit on, you’ll want to hear this before November’s election.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking here.

Or watch it on YouTube here:

Why We’re NOT Getting Rid of Oil Anytime Soon

After researching all the facts, it was clear to me: We aren’t getting rid of oil anytime soon.

In fact, we’re entering a decades-long bull run. The price of oil is starting to rally this week after hitting six-week lows.

