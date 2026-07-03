When you think about Independence Day, what comes to mind?

Probably things like barbecues, beer and fireworks … and probably not things like studying, trading plans and chart patterns.

Hey, it’s only natural: after all, Independence Day is kind of a catch-all summer holiday dedicated to carefree time off from work.

And everyone needs a little time off.

But today I want to remind you that it’s also a day to be thankful for the freedom that you have — both as an individual and as a trader.

Independence Day: The Price of Freedom

Consider this…

On July 4, 1776, the original 13 colonies declared independence from the British monarchy and the United States was born.

Without that meeting of the minds and declaration, things might be very different today…

• We might not be the United States of America. • We might not have the incredible freedom we enjoy as U.S. citizens. • We might not have the stock market at all!

In my life and as a trader, freedom is one of the things I value most.

It may seem ironic that I spend a lot of my time outside of the U.S., pursuing adventure.

I aim to make the world better through my efforts with Karmagawa and want to help raise up others who are less fortunate through my charity work.

And the ability to travel like this gives me great perspective on the freedom that I’m afforded as a U.S. citizen.

Had I been born somewhere else, I might not have had the freedom to begin trading with my $12,415 of bar mitzvah money, which I turned into millions.

I did it against all odds and much to the surprise of my parents (they thought I’d blow it all and learn a big, fat lesson).

As a trader, I’ve been able to pave my own path to financial freedom and find the freedom to live the lifestyle I want.

And I want that for you, too.

It’s Not All About Money

Listen, it’s not all about money.

Money doesn’t buy happiness. But money can be incredibly helpful in moving you toward your goals and the things that can help you find happiness.

For me, trading has been the gateway to financial freedom.

Many of my students have the desire to attain this type of freedom, and I’m proud to say that some report that they’ve reached their goals.

Here’s the catch: It takes work. A LOT of hard work.

There are plenty of would-be students who give up because they think it’s “too hard” to study and learn the stock market. They want to jump in and trade.

And usually, with that approach, they end up with less financial freedom than when they started, because they blow up their accounts and lose money.

Of course … that’s part of freedom too. You’re free to blow up your account if that’s what you want.

But is that really what you want?

If you’re able to take a longer look at what you want to attain in life, then you’ll probably see the value in learning all you can about the market so that you can become self-sufficient and begin to find consistency as a trader.

Do You Want to Be a Trader?

I’m going to say something controversial now…

What I teach isn’t necessarily the right path for you. Just because it was the right path for me doesn’t mean it’s the right choice for you.

But if you think it is, ask yourself this: Are you willing to work as hard as my millionaire student, Jack Kellogg?

Jack wanted to become a trader badly, to the point where trading took up his days and even his dreams.

He studied all day, every day, for over a year. Now, he reports that he’s made over $20 million in trading profits.

That might not be the road you want to travel, and that’s totally OK.

There are plenty of things that you can apply yourself to and get ahead. But if you think this is the path you want to take, now’s the time to dedicate yourself to becoming the best trader you can possibly be.

With Independence Day looming, you probably have a few days off from work … so how will you use this freedom?

If you want to get started as a trader, it’s an ideal time to study hard and begin to delve into the trading waters.

Happy Independence Day!

How can trading help you attain the freedom you desire? Let me know your goals at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily