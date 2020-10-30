 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_30; ct_50

Select Page

How to Prepare for Post-Election Stock Market Swing

Angela Jirau

Posted by | Oct 30, 2020 | , , , ,

1 minute, 23 second read

How to Prepare for Post-Election Stock Market Swing

Stocks plunged, and volatility spiked ahead of next week’s election. While a surge in COVID-19 cases has only added to the mounting uncertainty.

In this week’s video, Clint Lee fills in for Ted and shows you how to prepare you for the inevitable stock market swings ahead. No matter who takes control of the White House or Congress, he’s got some ideas that will help you come out ahead.

Don’t Fly Blind

Europe is heading back into lockdowns. There’s no stimulus in sight. The election is days away. But, there’s another surprising reason stocks are struggling. Clint tells you all about it in today’s video.

You’ll also discover some important market signals to look out for:

  • If high-yield bond spreads sink below this level, you’ll know stocks are headed higher.
  • How to know whether a rotation away from tech stocks is underway.
  • The data that will tell you international stocks are about to surge.
  • And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

As a side note: Many of you have asked, but we don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau Signature

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

Dot-Com Crash Repeat? Find Safe Returns in an Irrational Market

#2020Election: Where to Place Your Stock Market Bets Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This