How to Prepare for Post-Election Stock Market Swing

Stocks plunged, and volatility spiked ahead of next week’s election. While a surge in COVID-19 cases has only added to the mounting uncertainty.

In this week’s video, Clint Lee fills in for Ted and shows you how to prepare you for the inevitable stock market swings ahead. No matter who takes control of the White House or Congress, he’s got some ideas that will help you come out ahead.

Europe is heading back into lockdowns. There’s no stimulus in sight. The election is days away. But, there’s another surprising reason stocks are struggling. Clint tells you all about it in today’s video.

You’ll also discover some important market signals to look out for:

If high-yield bond spreads sink below this level, you’ll know stocks are headed higher.

How to know whether a rotation away from tech stocks is underway.

The data that will tell you international stocks are about to surge.

And more.

