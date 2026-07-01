I just spent two days in Boston for an awesome meet-up with so many great students and friends.

It also reminded me (again) why preparation is key.

Especially in this crazy market.

Let’s take a look at a single stock to understand…

• Why NOW is a perfect time to prepare for your trading future. • Why it’s even more valuable for newbies and anyone trading with a small account. • And the #1 thing you can do to take advantage of the crazy moves we’re seeing EVERY SINGLE DAY.

This one started on Friday and kept going Monday…

From After-Hours Runner to Premarket Squeeze

If you’re not spending time during premarket and after-hours at least watching the market, you’re missing a huge opportunity.

For example, Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc. (UPC) spiked from the $2s to the $12s Friday (June 26) after-hours. Then it faded into the weekend.

But on Monday, it gapped up into the premarket session (and that’s when things got CRAZY).

Source: Stocks To Trade

UPC 6/26/26 to 6/29/26, 1-min candles, after-hours spiker, premarket squeeze.

As you can see on the chart above, UPC squeezed hard about 10 minutes before 9 a.m. Monday (June 29).

It only took four minutes for it to go from the low $8s to the $14s.

Were the Short Sellers Wrong?

No. But the overaggressive ones got crushed.

After a pullback, UPC squeezed to $18.84, one minute before the open.

Then, at the open, it finally cracked. It dropped $4 per share in one minute before getting halted.

That’s a scary stock, right?

But this is EXACTLY the kind of moves we’re seeing right now.

And they’re AWESOME for small accounts and newbies, too.

Whether you’re just watching to grow your knowledge account or growing your trading account…

Get up early. Stay up late. Watch the market when you’d rather watch something else.

Use This Market to Rack Up Screen Time

I know this will sound basic, which means some people will skip over it (that would be a mistake).

You MUST put in screen time if you want to become a better trader.

And this is the best market for putting in screen time in YEARS.

So, if you are serious, then this crazy market is ideal.

Again, you don’t even have to trade to grow your knowledge account right now.

Just open up the charts, check the top percent gainers and then go through the stocks there.

Even if you spend an hour a day watching the biggest mover in the market, you’ll start to understand how that stock moves.

And if you have questions about what to watch, I also send out recommendations.

UPC was a great example of a weekend setup. If you want to learn more about those kinds of plays, see the details here and join me.

Take Advantage of Free Trading Classes

Remember, this is a short trading week as the market is closed on Friday for Independence Day.

But, I keep saying this (and I’ll continue to say it until the market finally cools down)…

You have SO MUCH opportunity right now.

Get up early and watch the top percent gainers. Stay after-hours and watch the big movers.

Every minute you spend watching (and trading) in this market is part of your education.

Right now, the market is giving free classes to anyone willing to put in the time.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily